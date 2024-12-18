Reggie Miller Eager to See Fever Coach Stephanie White 'Unlock' Caitlin Clark's Game
There is a lot of hype around the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA season.
Much of this is owed to the Fever hiring former Connecticut Sun coach and 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year Stephanie White to lead their team for the future.
White has a clear vision for how she can turn the Fever into perennial WNBA championship contenders, and much of that has to do with how 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark can continue to develop her game — despite her already being one of the league's top players.
White and Clark have wasted no time acclimating to each other on the court, as the Fever's social media team released a video on December 17 that showed the two working together, with Clark working on specific aspects of her game such as her handles, off-balance finishing, midrange game, screen navigation, and three-point stroke.
This video caught the attention of someone who knows a thing or two about shooting threes. NBA (and Indiana Pacers) legend Reggie Miller reposted the video of Clark and White to his Instagram story on Wednesday while adding the caption, "LOVE the attention to details, really believe Coach Stephanie White will unlock even more of @CaitlinClark22 game. Really excited for my @indianafever".
X user @YeahItsAhNo posted a screenshot of Miller's caption and wrote, "Reggie Miller shouting out CC… game recognizes game 😊".
Miller isn't the only person who's excited to see the improvement Clark displays in her second professional season. Unfortunately, Fever fans will have to wait until May to see her hard work manifest on the court.