Reporter Blasts Cheryl Reeve's 'Bad Behavior' Role in Caitlin Clark Olympics Snub

A reporter called Cheryl Reeve out for her role in Caitlin Clark not making the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympics roster.
Jun 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve speaks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve speaks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

One of the biggest stories within women's basketball in 2024 was how Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark (who was then a rookie) wasn't named to the Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The argument for Clark was that while she doesn't have the same Team USA resumé as many other players (given her age), her superstardom and skill set would have made her a more than valid choice.

While Minnesota Lynx and Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve wasn't part of the Olympics roster selection committee, many believed that she played a role in Clark not getting selected, especially because of some social media comments she made that suggested she resented Clark's stardom

USA Today columnist Christine Brennan (who is the author of 'On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports' that comes out in July) called Reeve out for her role in Clark's Olympic snub during a June 16 appearance on The Adam Gold Show.

"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV," Brennan said after noting that Reeve undoubtedly played a role in Clark not making the Team USA roster.

"How is [Reeve's behavior] okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool? I mean, that alone should have been immediately nipped in the bud, never was, by the leadership of those organizations," Brennan added.

While Reeve has since seemingly switched up her stance regarding Clark, some will never stop blaming her for Clark not being in Paris last summer.

