Resurfaced Video Shows Caitlin Clark Pressing Kelsey Plum Over All-Star Game Defense
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game was a watershed moment for the sport of women's basketball.
Not only was this game both a celebration and culmination of the record-breaking year that the WNBA had in 2024, but the main reasons this record-breaking year took place were also performing in the game.
Of course, we're referencing that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese each earned an All-Star Game roster spot despite both being rookies. Not only that, but they were competing on the same team (Team WNBA) against the Team USA squad that would be headed to Paris and ultimately win gold at the Paris Olympics a few weeks later.
This All-Star Game serving as a tune-up for Team USA (against the best team they would end up facing by far) made the game more intense than these games typically are.
And a resurfaced fan video of the game shows that Caitlin Clark wished Team USA and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum wasn't taking her defensive assignment so seriously.
X user @slowlyslide posted a video showing Plum guarding Clark extremely (perhaps excessively) tightly right as the All-Star Game was set to resume. Once Plum does so, the video seems to show Clark looking at Plum and saying, "Why are you pressing?"
Plum's response can't be guessed, since her back is turned toward the camera. But whatever she said made the still incredulous Clark smile briefly and then prepare for the inbound.
Clearly Plum's tight defense didn't deter Clark, as she produced a highlight reel-worthy pass to a teammate that set them up for a basket.