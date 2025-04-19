Rickea Jackson Makes WNBA Dunk Request at Fever Guard's Expense
With 6'6", 19-year-old French post player Dominique Malonga (who has been seen dunking during several practices) getting drafted with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, the prospect of WNBA players dunking has been on the minds of many across the past week or so.
While dunking certainly isn't a common occurrence in the WNBA, several players (including icons like Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, and Brittney Griner, among others) have all dunked during games. And one would imagine that Malonga will be the next person to join that esteemed list once she gets the chance.
Then again, perhaps Las Vegas Aces forward Queen Egbo will beat Malonga to it, as the Aces posted an April 18 X video of Egbo dunking during twice a practice.
These dunks caught the attention of Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson, who responded to the post by writing, "Number 51 on Indiana fever said you could neverrrr do this on her. Personally, i would never take that disrespect. I think you should save it for that game 🤷🏽♀️".
Jackson is referring to Sydney Colson, who is Egbo's former teammate and is notorious for being at the center of many of the WNBA's comical moments, especially ones that pertain to social media.
This was the case once again when Colson wrote, "Lord please let Rickea be the first WNBA player to get dunked on🙏🏾. Amen!" in a response to an X post from Jackson (who was saying she hoped Malonga wouldn't dunk on her.)
Colson's post trolling Jackson got over a million views, and clearly Jackson is angling for revenge (through Egbo) with Friday's post. And Egbo sounds interested with her hilarious response to Jackson, which read, "Now that i’m thinking about it🤔 I never did like 51, so u right🤭".
It seems that the stage is set for some dunk attempts this upcoming WNBA season.