Rickea Jackson Pushes Angel Reese After Heated Exchange With Sky Player

The Chicago Sky are playing in a home game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 24. Neither of these two teams have had the seasons they were hoping for at this point, as the Sparks have a 4-10 record and the Sky have a 3-10 record heading into Tuesday's contest.

Chicago and Los Angeles are similar franchises in many respects. Both teams are looking to get back to their former glory years after struggling over the past few seasons, both added solid guards in trades over the offseason, and each squad has several high-level second-year players that were the byproducts of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In fact, the Sparks and the Sky had four of the top seven picks in that draft. For the Sparks, they selected Cameron Brink at No. 2 overall and Rickea Jackson at No. 4 overall. The Sky selected Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 overall and Angel Reese at No. 7 overall.

Reese, Jackson, and Cardoso are familiar with each other because all three played college ball in the SEC. And familiarity seemed to breed some contempt on Tuesday, when Reese and Jackson exchanged words after a first quarter scuffle between Jackson and Sky player Rebecca Allen.

These two were jockeying for a rebound when Jackson took exception to Allen's physicality. The two began exchanging words before Reese pulled Allen away. From there, Jackson kept jawing to the point where Reese went back towards her, seemingly telling her to relax.

This caused Jackson to push Angel Reese away, who looked to be telling her to "chill," before both sides parted ways.

RICKEA AND BEC LETS GET NEGATIVE pic.twitter.com/L2moEF94B2 — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 25, 2025

This was surely just the byproduct of heated competition between familiar foes that will blow over. Ultimately, both Jackson and Allen received technical fouls.

