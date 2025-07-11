Rookie Sonia Citron Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark WNBA All-Star Team Roster

The complete rosters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were revealed on July 8. For Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's team, her roster includes Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally. And Team Clark's reserves are Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Jackie Young, Kayla Thornton, and the two Washington Mystics standout rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

As for Minnesota Lynx legend Napheesa Collier's team, she has Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, and Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. Collier's reserves are Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum, and Rhyne Howard.

There being three rookies in this game is extremely impressive and speaks volumes about the amount of young talent the league has to offer.

Citron was a guest on a July 10 episode of WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's Between the Lines show and conveyed her enthusiasm for being a part of Team Clark.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I think we’re young, we got a bunch of shooters, a little bit of everything," Citron said of being drafted to Clark's team. "Just really excited to play with Caitlin, with Sabrina, with all the people on our team. I'm only used to playing with the Mystics, so it's cool to just change it up a little bit."

When Leslie asked if Citron has played with any of her All-Star teammates before, Citron said, "I have played with a Caitlin before, actually. I played with her four years ago, we both made the u19 World Cup team. It was before I even got to college, so it seems like forever ago.”

Surely Clark picked Citron because she's excited to get to compete alongside her again, as well.

