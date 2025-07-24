Rookie Star Sonia Citron Shares Caitlin Clark Mistaken Identity Fan Story

When Caitlin Clark drafted Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson to her team for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, some fans wondered how her team's jerseys would work out, given that all three of these players wear No. 22 for their respective squads.

It ultimately ended up not being a problem because Clark didn't take the court, and Citron and Wilson both just wore the same number during the game without anybody batting an eye. However, some who weren't aware that Clark was sitting out because of a groin injury might have believed she was playing, as there's a joke among the women's basketball community that Clark and Citron look similar.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sonia Citron Shares Hilarious Caitlin Clark Mistaken Identity Tale

Both young stars are well aware that some fans see them in this way. And Citron shared a great story about a recent experience regarding this during a July 23 interview on the Monumental Sports Network.

"I would say something weird happened when I got recognized, because it wasn't me," Citron said when asked what the weirdest place she has been recognized as a basketball player is. "I was at a restaurant with my two best friends from Notre Dame, in South Bend, and this guy came up to me, and was super excited, and was like 'Oh my goodness, are you Caitlin Clark?'

"And he asked me if I can get a signature, a picture, and I was like, 'It's just, it's not me,'" she added.

We would imagine that this won't be the last time that Citron is mistaken for Clark.

