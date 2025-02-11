Sabrina Ionescu Asserts Fever's Aliyah Boston Doesn't Get Enough WNBA Attention
The Indiana Fever quickly became the WNBA's most popular franchise during the 2024 season after they drafted global superstar Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
While the Fever were perennial WNBA Championship contenders about a decade ago, they've spent most of the time since then as bottom-dwellers in the league's standings. One positive about this is that they've been given several top picks in the WNBA Draft — many of whom have gone on to become their top players.
One example of this is with star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who the Fever selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft. And another example is with former South Carolina Gamecocks center Aliyah Boston, who Indiana selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft.
While Boston won the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, many within the league seem to believe that she's just tapping into her massive potential and could soon become the best post player in all of women's basketball.
New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu seemed to suggest this during a February 10 rapid-fire interview with Yahoo Sports, posted on their TikTok account.
At one point in the interview, Ionescu was asked, "Who's a player that's sort of lesser-known that deserves their flowers [and] doesn't get enough attention?"
"I'm a big Aliyah Boston fan, so I would say Aliyah Boston," Ionescu responded with little hesitation.
Boston's profile has certainly been raised since Caitlin Clark joined the Fever. And if Indiana can have the 2025 season they're hoping for, both players will become even bigger superstars.