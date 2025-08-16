Sabrina Ionescu Calls Out Officiating After Liberty Loss to Lynx

The third regular-season meeting between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, a rematch of the 2024 WNBA championship final, saw the Lynx triumph once again.

Minnesota improved to 3-0 in its season series against New York with an 86-80 victory in the friendly confines of Target Center, fueled by a game-high 26 points from Courtney Williams.

But it was not without controversy. Namely, a glaring discrepancy in free-throw attempts.

The Lynx were awarded a season-high 33 free throws, draining 23. The Liberty, meanwhile, saw single-digit free throws for just the fifth time this season, converting on 5-of-8 attempts.

Hard not to acknowledge the foul discrepancy tonight.



Liberty are 5-for-8 from the line

Lynx are 19-for-25 — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) August 16, 2025

In a game decided by six points, that disparity proved to be costly.

Sabrina Ionescu Addresses Lynx-Liberty Free Throw Discrepancy

Naturally, the officiating was a hot topic of discussion postgame.

"It's tough to win a game in this league with eight free throws," New York's star point guard Sabrina Ionescu posited after the Liberty's third loss in four games. "But we'll continue to drive, get into the paint. We'll continue to focus on what [we can control]."

Sabrina Ionescu: "It's tough to win a game in this league with eight free throws... but we'll continue to drive, get into the paint... We'll continue to focus on what [we can control]... There are so many things outside of our control, like the players we don't have and the free… — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) August 16, 2025

It may come as a surprise to some that the Lynx and Liberty both rank in the bottom half of the WNBA in personal fouls drawn this season, Minnesota coming in ninth and New York trailing directly behind them at 10th.

What does appear relevant, however, is the fact that the Lynx lead the WNBA with the fewest personal fouls per game, averaging just 16.2 per game. The Liberty aren't far behind, ranking third with 16.7, but the whistles seemed to favor Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

"There are so many things out of our control," Ionescu continued. "Like the players we don't have and the free throws we didn't get."

New York is down three regular rotation players, the most important being star forward Breanna Stewart, who's been sidelined since July 26 with a knee injury. The Liberty have slowed to 4-6 without the two-time MVP, dropping out of the No. 2 seed in the process.

Minnesota, like almost every other team in the WNBA this season, has had its own battles with injuries, the latest coming in the form of an ankle sprain for MVP-favorite Napheesa Collier.

Cheryl Reeve on how important winning without Napheesa Collier has been



“Hugely… I’m super proud of us, I’m super proud of those that have Phees back. That makes Phee feel better, her foot feels great now… it’s like I tell Oliver, eat some ice cream, your foot feels better,… pic.twitter.com/Js8FX5MdzH — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 16, 2025

But unlike the reigning champs, the Lynx haven't missed a beat without their star forward, racking up four straight wins in Collier's wake. Amidst a six-game winning streak, Minnesota has extended its lead over the rest of the field, sporting a league-best 28-7 record after Saturday's victory.

It's understandable that frustration would mount for a shorthanded Liberty squad trying to stay afloat amidst lofty expectations. A perceived officiating injustice is simply the latest thorn in the side.

