Sabrina Ionescu Lauds Caitlin Clark's Accomplishments Since Hosting Her Oregon Visit
It's no secret that WNBA superstar guards Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark have a great relationship with each other.
One reason for this is that if there's anybody who can relate to the expectations, attention, and pressure that Clark dealt with while she was at the University of Iowa, it's Ionescu.
Ionescu's superstardom began when she was at the University of Oregon after multiple seasons spent setting herself apart from competitors through her well-rounded game and capacity to produce a record-setting amount of triple-doubles in the NCAA.
To be clear, the attention Ionescu received in college doesn't compare to that of Clark. But after the Hawkeyes legend, Ionescu is likely the second most hyped prospect to enter the WNBA in recent memory.
Ionescu was a special guest on Big Ten Network's "Big Ten Tailgate" show on Saturday in Eugene before the No. 1 ranked Oregon football team's game against the University of Maryland.
At one point, Ionescu was asked what it was like competing against Clark in the WNBA this year.
"It's amazing," Ionescu responded. "I've known her for a while. She actually took her visit here with her dad, and I was kind of showing her around Eugene.
"And to be able to see what she has been able to accomplish in college, and now at the professional level, it just helps all of us continue to push the game forward and advocate for women's sports," she continued.
It's cool to hear that Ionescu hosted Clark during her visit to Oregon, and how she's so eager to praise the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
This duo didn't end up playing in college together. But it sounds like they might team up at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.