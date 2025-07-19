Sabrina Ionescu's 3-Point Contest Win Brings $25,000 Bag to WNBA Rookie All-Star

The first night of festivities for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game has now come and gone, and it was an extremely successful night for the New York Liberty.

Liberty guard Natasha Cloud won the All-Star skills competition while sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu secured the second All-Star three-point contest victory of her career, as she tallied 30 points in the final round (which is the second-most in a single round in NBA and WNBA three-point contest history, only falling short to the record 37 points she scored during the 2023 contest) to secure a win over Dream star Allisha Gray.

SA-THREE-NA DOES IT AGAIN‼️



Sabrina Ionescu is the 2025 WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest Champion 🌟 pic.twitter.com/I918E6P0C3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2025

Ionescu's victory earned her $50,000 from the WNBA. However, when speaking to the media after the event ended, Ionescu revealed that she's only going to keep half of that tally, with the other half going to one of her rookie competitors.

"I told Sonia [Citron] that I would give her half if I won, when we were sitting on the bench. As being like the only rookie, and she was nervous, and I was nervous for her. So I obviously have to hold up my end of the bargain, so half is gonna go to her," Ionescu said in response to a question from Ben Pickman of The Athletic, per an X post from Robin Lundberg from Women's Fastbreak on SI.

"I gotta text [Citron] and let her know that I'm gonna give her half of it, just for participating. That takes a lot of courage to be able to do that as a rookie, and what she did, and I was really proud of her. Then the other half will go to my foundation, to continue to be able to give back in communities that mean a lot to me," she added.

Sonia Citron is going to benefit from Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA 3-Point Contest win pic.twitter.com/6KT5FLLM10 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 19, 2025

Gestures like these are why Ionescu is one of the most beloved players in all of women's basketball, both by fans and by her peers.

