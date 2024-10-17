Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sabrina Ionescu's 'Cold Blooded' WNBA Finals Shot Has Basketball Icons Awestruck

The basketball community cannot believe the game-winning three-pointer New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu just sank in the WNBA Finals.

Grant Young

Oct 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx concluded moments ago. It was another absolutely fantastic competition between two elite, evenly-matched teams that ended with an 80-77 Liberty win.

The Liberty had the ball in a 77-77 game with about 10 seconds left in regulation. Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu caught the inbound, dribbled around the perimeter for a few seconds, then pulled up for a deep three-point attempt with about 3 seconds left to play.

Splash.

Ionescu drained the most clutch shot she has ever made in her basketball career. While there was enough time on the clock for Minnesota to muster a last-ditch shot that didn't come close to scoring, Ionescu essentially drained a buzzer-beater to give her team a commanding 2-1 lead in the Finals.

And the basketball community is still reeling over the most incredible shot seen this WNBA season.

NBA legend and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant wrote on X, "Cold blooded killer @sabrina_i20".

Indiana Fever superstar and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston added, "What a shot Sabrina 🔥🔥🔥".

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic — who knows a thing or two about hitting clutch, dagger three-pointers in Minnesota — shared Boston's sentiment, writing, "What a shot 🔥🔥🔥".

And sports media personality Stephen A. Smith noted, "SHEESH @sabrina_i20".

The All-WNBA teams were released on Thursday, and many believe that Ionescu was snubbed by not earning First-Team All-WNBA honors.

While she started Wednesday's game slow, Ionescu showed any doubters what she's truly made of by the time Game 3 ended.

