Sabrina Ionescu's 'Cold Blooded' WNBA Finals Shot Has Basketball Icons Awestruck
Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx concluded moments ago. It was another absolutely fantastic competition between two elite, evenly-matched teams that ended with an 80-77 Liberty win.
The Liberty had the ball in a 77-77 game with about 10 seconds left in regulation. Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu caught the inbound, dribbled around the perimeter for a few seconds, then pulled up for a deep three-point attempt with about 3 seconds left to play.
Splash.
Ionescu drained the most clutch shot she has ever made in her basketball career. While there was enough time on the clock for Minnesota to muster a last-ditch shot that didn't come close to scoring, Ionescu essentially drained a buzzer-beater to give her team a commanding 2-1 lead in the Finals.
And the basketball community is still reeling over the most incredible shot seen this WNBA season.
NBA legend and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant wrote on X, "Cold blooded killer @sabrina_i20".
Indiana Fever superstar and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston added, "What a shot Sabrina 🔥🔥🔥".
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic — who knows a thing or two about hitting clutch, dagger three-pointers in Minnesota — shared Boston's sentiment, writing, "What a shot 🔥🔥🔥".
And sports media personality Stephen A. Smith noted, "SHEESH @sabrina_i20".
The All-WNBA teams were released on Thursday, and many believe that Ionescu was snubbed by not earning First-Team All-WNBA honors.
While she started Wednesday's game slow, Ionescu showed any doubters what she's truly made of by the time Game 3 ended.