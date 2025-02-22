Sabrina Ionescu Sends 2-Word Welcome Message for Newest New York Liberty Addition
The New York Liberty secured their franchise's first-ever WNBA championship during the 2024 season.
There's no doubt that the Liberty's four superstars — Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Leonie Fiebich — were the four biggest pieces to this championship. However, no team can win a league without valuable contributions from every player on its roster, and that's exactly what the Liberty had in 2024.
And the Liberty have been busy adding to their already deep bench, as news broke on February 21 that they signed former Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison for the 2025 season.
While Harrison's WNBA career has been injury-plagued, she did average 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in about 16 minutes per game for the Sky last season. She is typically known for her defense, which will be valuable when current forwards Stewart and Jones need a break.
And unlike most 6'3" forwards, Harrison is also capable of putting the ball on the floor and attacking the paint from the wing, which is a great trait for any primary post player to have.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu made her feelings about Williams' signing known through her Instagram story on Friday, as she reposed the Liberty's announcement about Williams and added the caption, "Woohooooo welcome 🤗".
The WNBA's transactions page lists Harrison's signing as a training camp contract, which means she will be making the veteran minimum for her, which is $78,831. Her contract will also be one year and unprotected (meaning it isn't guaranteed if she doesn't make the team.)