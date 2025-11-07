Sandy Brondello Names 2 WNBA Stars Who Are Hardest to Stop

There was a collective feeling of confusion from among the women's basketball community when news broke that the New York Liberty had fired Sandy Brondello a short time after the team's 2025 season ended in disappointment.

The Liberty's second-half collapse, which started with them going 18-17 in their final 35 regular season games and then culminated with them getting eliminated in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury, was one of the most surprising finishes among the league's 13 teams in 2025.

However, given that Brondello led the Liberty to the franchise's first WNBA championship just one season prior and took them to the 2023 WNBA Finals one year before, this decision was head-scratching for many. But the Toronto Tempo were certainly stoked about what the Liberty did, as they wasted little time in making Brondello their new coach ahead of them being included in the WNBA for the 2026 season.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Brondello has her work cut out for her with the Tempo. For one, she currently has zero players on her roster, as the dates for the Tempo's (and the Portland Fire's) respective WNBA Expansion Drafts have yet to be announced. And it's hard to begin constructing a coaching style and game plans when there is no personnel to build around.

Sandy Brondello Admits Two WNBA Players Who Are Matchup Nightmares

Regardless of who Brondello has on her Tempo roster come 2026, she is going to have problems guarding against several WNBA stars, given how difficult they are to play and game-plan against. And Brondello specified which of these players are top of mind during her October 31 appearance on Bird's Eye View, which is hosted by WNBA legend Sue Bird.

"I think A'ja [Wilson] is really hard to defend," Brondello said. "She needs a crowd around her. We were just lucky that they had some non-shooters around her, and hopefully they're having a bad night. She was just hard."

“I think Caitlin Clark is really hard to guard when she’s healthy," Brondello added. "Just her ability. She gave us a lot of handful this year, and she can shoot it from way out, but she can pass it. And I think she has been a tough one."

Players difficult to coach against



Sandy Brondello: A'ja and Caitlin



While A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark are completely different players, both certainly cause constant headaches for opposing players and coaches. So Brondello's sentiment makes a lot of sense for that reason.

