Satou Sabally Benched, Mercury Coach Sends Clear Message Amidst All-Star Break Funk

It was an ugly showing for the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night, falling to the Atlanta Dream 95-72 in a lopsided affair.

To make matters worse, it was a rough showing for star forward Satou Sabally, who failed to reach double figures for just the third time this season while logging a season-low 12 minutes.

With Phoenix trailing by 16 at halftime and Sabally mustering 9 points on 4-of-10 shooting, head coach Nate Tibbetts opted to bench his 3-time All-Star for the entirety of the second half.

"She didn't bring the energy that we needed," Tibbetts said bluntly, speaking with media postgame. "

Sabally's Post-Injury Shooting Slump Continues

Friday's benching marks the continuation of a troubling slump for Sabally, who hasn't quite looked like herself since suffering a right-ankle injury in early July.

Sabally was sidelined for two weeks, returning for Phoenix's first game out of All-Star break. In her five games post-injury, she's averaging just 10.4 PPG, a far cry from the 19.1 PPG she had posted prior to going down.

Pacing the Mercury in scoring this season, Sabally had reached double figures in every single game leading into the All-Star break. Since returning from injury, she's been held under double digits in three of five contests, shooting under 50% in all but one.

"With Satou, I think it's finding a rhythm. She's battling back from injury," Tibbetts noted pregame, before opining that she was close to turning the corner.

However, the 3-time All-Star remained in a slump, and it's no coincidence that Phoenix has fallen into an ugly slide alongside her.

A five-game road trip has not treated them well, the Mercury dropping back-to-back games and five of their last six.

"We've been a step slow ever since the All-Star break," Tibbetts admitted. "We're definitely in a funk. We need to find out how much we want to keep competing and keep fighting."

At 16-11, Phoenix has dropped to 5th in the WNBA standings. With just a game and a half separating the 2-through-6 seeds, any elongated slide may prove to be a costly one.

"I still really believe in this group," Tibbetts affirmed. "We're in a tough stretch right now, but we gotta figure it out."

Sabally and the Mercury are back in action Sunday, wrapping up their five-game road trip in Chicago against the Sky.

