Satou Sabally to Miss WNBA All-Star Game for Team Caitlin Clark

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is just three days away, when Team Clark and Team Collier's respective rosters meet in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indianapolis.

It's still up in the air whether Caitlin Clark is going to be able to compete in the game, given that she suffered a groin injury on July 15 and had to sit out the Fever's game against the Liberty on Wednesday.

And Team Clark just suffered another loss, as Mercury standout Satou Sabally (who Clark drafted to her team) announced on Wednesday night that she's going to sit out the game as well.

"Over the past two weeks, I've been working around the clock to rehab my body from injury with two goals in mind: to return to the court with my Mercury sisters as soon as possible, and to be able to participate in the All Star Game," Sabally wrote on her Instagram story.

"Unfortunately, my body still needs time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game. I'm disappointed, naturally, but I want to ensure I'm doing everything I can to be healthy after the break and give my organization and the X-Factor everything I can as we compete to accomplish our team goals," she added.

"I will still be in Indianapolis on Thursday to take part in the most important part of the weekend, which is fighting for a fair and equitable CBA. I'm proud to be a part of the WNBPA Leadership Committee and will fight alongside my peers for a CBA that reflects where our league is and where it's going.

"Good luck to all of the all stars, and X-Factor... I'll see you soon 🦄," it concluded.

BREAKING NEWS: Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally says she will not play in Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game.#WNBA pic.twitter.com/8eQrJ4JZvw — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 17, 2025

This is not the start that Team Clark wanted this weekend.

