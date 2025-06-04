Seattle Storm Center Li Yueru Requests Trade, per Reports
The arguably biggest trade of the past WNBA offseason was a three-team deal involving the Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, and Seattle Storm. Each team received a key piece in this deal: The Aces received star guard Jewell Loyd from the Storm, the Sparks received Kelsey Plum from the Aces, and the Storm received the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, which they ultimately used on Dominique Malonga.
However, there were other additional aspects of this trade that went largely unnoticed. Most of these were future draft picks, but the Storm also received Chinese center Li Yueru from the Sparks.
Yueru (who is 6'7", making her one of the tallest women in the WNBA) has struggled to carve a role out for herself in Seattle to this point in the season. She is currently averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds on just 9.1 minutes per game. And on June 4, news broke that Yueru has formally requested a trade out of the Storm franchise, according to Khristina Williams.
Yueru was drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2019 but didn't come to the WNBA until 2022, when she played for the Chicago Sky. She was out of the WNBA in 2023 before joining the Sparks in 2024, averaging 5.1 points on 14.4 minutes per game for them.
Seattle having a relatively forward and center-heavy roster (including star Nneka Ogwumike, rookie Domonique Malonga, and standout Ezi Magbegor), has made it tough for Yueru to secure playing time, which is likely a reason behind this reported trade request.
It will be interesting to see whether Seattle heeds this request from Yueru, and where she might end up if they do decide to trade her.