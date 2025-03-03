Serena Williams Joins WNBA Expansion Franchise Ownership Group
The WNBA is in the midst of massive growth right now, which is proven through the league's current expansion efforts.
Of course, the Golden State Valkyries have already become a part of the WNBA, with their first season set to arrive in 2025. But that's not the only expansion move that has been made, as two more expansion franchises — one based in Portland and another based in Toronto — have already been finalized and will be joining the WNBA in 2026.
It's already known that the Toronto-based team is going to be called the Toronto Tempo. Before this name was confirmed, it was initially suspected in early December after the WNBA's website featured a drop-down button that allowed users to search players based on the team they play for. All 13 current WNBA franchises were listed — and a 14th called 'Toronto Tempo' was also there.
Soon after this, the WNBA did indeed confirm that Toronto Tempo was the team's official name. But some other massive news about this WNBA expansion franchise was not leaked until it became official on Monday: That tennis great Serena Williams is joining the Tempo's ownership group.
The Tempo announced this with an X post that wrote, "New court, new game 🏀
"We’re thrilled to announce that @SerenaWilliams – legendary tennis pro – has joined the team as the newest owner of the Toronto Tempo."
The post also features a well-produced video that shows Williams holding a WNBA basketball on a tennis court.
As if WNBA fans needed yet another reason to get excited for the league's future.