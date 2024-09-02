Shannon Sharpe Calls Out ESPN Analysts For Ice Cold Caitlin Clark Takes
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has been an outspoken advocate for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
He went viral for a fiery rant he had praising Clark last month on an episode of his "Nightcap" podcast, and more recently called attention to the volume of flagrant fouls Clark has been subject to this season.
Many other media personalities (among them ESPN Analysts Monica McNutt and Carolyn Peck) have not been so supportive of Clark this year. And Sharpe appeared to call them out for it in a September 2 "Nightcap" episode.
"There's a lot of women that was on ESPN that had a lot to say earlier about it," Sharpe said about Clark's first WNBA season. "They've gone quiet now... Y'all quiet now. Now I want somebody to send that to you, because you know who I'm talking about. I ain't gonna call your name, but you know who you are.
"Y'all had a lot to say early," Sharpe continued. "If you think I'm talking to you, I am. Make no mistake about it, I'm talking to you. You know who you are. One of you was a former coach."
This appears to be a reference to Carolyn Peck, who is an ESPN analyst and a former college basketball coach who also coached the WNBA's Orlando Miracle from 1999-2001.
Peck went viral in July for selecting Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year on the basis that she is putting up "grown woman numbers", implying that Clark was not.
Sharpe then continued his rant, saying, "I'll get a little more specific. Some of you played the game."
He seems to be referencing Monica McNutt here, who is another ESPN analyst who played college basketball at Georgetown University.
McNutt also selected Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year over Clark in July. Her criteria for choosing Reese over Clark was that the Sky had a better record.
"My rookie of the year is going to go based on the standings," McNutt said. "Because that is how I think you have the opportunity to measure impact...And the Sky right now are in the playoffs. So, you'd have to give the nod in my mind to Angel Reese."
The Fever are currently 17-16 and hold the 6th spot in the WNBA standings. The Sky have lost six consecutive games and are 11-21.
Sharpe went on, saying, "I want y'all to have that same [energy] when y'all was talking. Don't get mad now."
Perhaps Sharpe's sharp words will incite a response from any analysts who think he's calling them out.