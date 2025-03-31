Shannon Sharpe Sends 'Nasty' LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Scathing Message
A back-and-forth between LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey and a reporter during Mulkey's postgame press conference after her team was eliminated in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament is going supremely viral.
"This is the second straight year you guys got eliminated in the Elite Eight..." the reporter asked Mulkey on Sunday.
"Is that terrible or is that good?" Mulkey answered, interrupting before the question was finished. She later added, "How many Final Fours you play in?"
After the reporter said "None," Mulkey added, "So it's probably pretty good, huh?"
Mulkey is getting criticized by several notable sports media figures for this interaction, including Stephen A. Smith. And former NFL icon Shannon Sharpe blasted Mulkey for what happened during a March 30 episode of his Nightcap podcast.
"He didn't even get a chance to finish the question," Sharpe said of the reporter after watching the clip on the show. "And for you to snap back, saying, 'How many Final Fours have you been to? Really?"
Sharpe later added, "Kim Mulkey has been nasty for a very long time, and she has gotten away with this type of behavior because she is a National Championship-winning coach... she has a history of doing this."
"Kim Mulkey has been nasty for an extremely long period of time. If this is unacceptable for an athlete to say... that would be unacceptable. This is unacceptable for Kim Mulkey."
It will be interesting to see whether Mulkey responds to these scathing comments from Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith