Women's Fastbreak On SI

Shannon Sharpe Sends 'Nasty' LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Scathing Message

Sports media personality Shannon Sharpe put Kim Mulkey on blast for what she said during a March 30 press conference.

Grant Young

Former NFL player and current podcaster Shannon Sharpe does an interview on February 5, 2025.
Former NFL player and current podcaster Shannon Sharpe does an interview on February 5, 2025. / IMAGO / Newscom World

A back-and-forth between LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey and a reporter during Mulkey's postgame press conference after her team was eliminated in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament is going supremely viral.

"This is the second straight year you guys got eliminated in the Elite Eight..." the reporter asked Mulkey on Sunday.

"Is that terrible or is that good?" Mulkey answered, interrupting before the question was finished. She later added, "How many Final Fours you play in?"

After the reporter said "None," Mulkey added, "So it's probably pretty good, huh?"

Mulkey is getting criticized by several notable sports media figures for this interaction, including Stephen A. Smith. And former NFL icon Shannon Sharpe blasted Mulkey for what happened during a March 30 episode of his Nightcap podcast.

"He didn't even get a chance to finish the question," Sharpe said of the reporter after watching the clip on the show. "And for you to snap back, saying, 'How many Final Fours have you been to? Really?"

Sharpe later added, "Kim Mulkey has been nasty for a very long time, and she has gotten away with this type of behavior because she is a National Championship-winning coach... she has a history of doing this."

"Kim Mulkey has been nasty for an extremely long period of time. If this is unacceptable for an athlete to say... that would be unacceptable. This is unacceptable for Kim Mulkey."

It will be interesting to see whether Mulkey responds to these scathing comments from Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News