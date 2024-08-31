Shaquille O'Neal Doubles Down on WNBA Pay Criticism During Fever-Sky Showdown
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever are facing off for the final time of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Friday.
Given the star power playing in this game — specifically between the two rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — there was always going to be a big audience both watching the game live and on TV.
And that came true in the biggest way (literally) when Shaquille O'Neal showed up at Chicago's Wintrust Arena to spectate this Fever-Sky showdown from courtside.
During a break in the first quarter, the ION broadcast pulled up behind Shaq to ask him a few questions.
When asked what it's like to witness the recent WNBA explosion first hand, Shaq said, "They've always played great, they've always played hard. I'm glad they're getting the exposure. They definitely deserve it.
"Now we just gotta get them similar contracts as what some of these NBA guys are making," he added.
Shaq then spoke out watching Angel Reese live (who he has been a mentor for throughout her college and WNBA career) and also discussed the Reebok sneakers Reese is wearing during the game.
Before the interview concluded, Shaq was asked about the comparisons between him and Reese, given that they're the most recent NBA or WNBA rookies to record consecutive 20-rebound games.
"Look, [Reese] plays hard, I like the way she plays," Shaq responded. "I love her, I love the way Caitlin Clark is playing. The game right now is just at an all-time high for the females, and I'm happy for them.
"And again, I just hope they get similar pay that the guys are making," the NBA icon concluded.
It's awesome to hear Shaq doubling down on the current pay discrepancy between the NBA and WNBA players.
While this pay gap is a nuanced and sensitive matter, pioneers like Shaq calling attention to it is only going to increase awareness, and ultimately progress.