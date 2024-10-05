Shedeur Sanders Delivers One-Word A'ja Wilson Verdict During Raiders Courting
With their backs against the wall in the WNBA Semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces produced an impressive 95-81 home win over the New York Liberty on Friday.
While the Aces are still far from being in the clear, Friday's win proved they weren't going to end their quest of three-peating as WNBA champions without a fight.
Per usual, 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was extremely solid in the win. She finished the game with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists while going an efficient 8-14 shooting from the field.
There were multiple celebrities in attendance to witness Wilson and the Aces win. Perhaps the most notable was Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders (and who is also his head coach).
Sanders approached Wilson courtside after the game and the two shared words before posing for a photo. SportsCenter posted a video of their interaction on X with the caption, "A'ja Wilson linked up with Shedeur Sanders and Mark Davis after the Aces' victory over the Liberty 🔥".
Sanders then replied to SportsCenter's post, seemingly describing Wilson with, "Legendary".
Sanders is projected to be the No. 1 quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is likely why he was seen with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (who also owns the Aces franchise) in the SportsCenter video and throughout the Liberty vs. Aces game.
A snippet from a conversation between Davis and Sanders that was posted on X by Yahoo Sports suggests that Davis is going to try and bring the star quarterback to his team next season.
"Who knows, you might be home right now," the Yahoo Sports graphic wrote.
It sounds like if Davis gets his way, Sanders and Wilson will be the respective faces of his two Las Vegas sports franchises by this time next year.