Sheryl Swoopes Explains Azzi Fudd Opinion Overhaul After UConn NCAA Championship
While those within the women's college basketball community were well aware of UConn guard Azzi Fudd's talent before the 2024-25 NCAA season, they were also aware that any hype around Fudd was more about what she could accomplish on the court, instead of what she already had accomplished.
This is owed to the lengthy injury history Fudd has dealt with while at UConn, which includes her tearing her ACL and missing an entire season. However, during Fudd's (almost) completely healthy senior 2024-25 season, she proved her believers right, being a lethal force and an integral aspect of UConn winning the NCAA championship on April 6.
One person who was blown away by Fudd's NCAA Tournament performance was WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who detailed this during an April 8 episode of The Women’s Hoops Show.
"I've watched [Fudd] play here and there, and then with her being hurt, so she has been in and out, so I've watched her play and I'm like 'Oh okay, she's nice'... I didn't know Azzi Fudd had it like that," Swoopes said.
"Every time the young lady touched the ball, I was like 'Oh, she is going to do something. I don't know what that something is, but she's about to do it,'" Swoopes added. "Her stroke is so beautiful and pure."
She later said, "Azzi Fudd, let me just say this to you... I am a fan. And please forgive me for not knowing all the things about you and your game, because young lady, what you did [on April 6], and what you showed me and everybody else in that gym, is just because Paige Bueckers is graduating, don't think we can't come back and do this again."
That is powerful praise coming from Swoopes, who knows a thing or two about winning championships.