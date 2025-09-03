Sheryl Swoopes Makes Her WNBA MVP Opinion Extremely Clear

Most of those who have been watching the 2025 WNBA season can agree that the league MVP race is between three players: Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Las Vegas Aces forward (and reigning WNBA MVP) A'ja Wilson, and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.

The most common pick for MVP seems to be Collier, given that the Lynx have been the league's best team and Collier is currently leading the league in points per game, with 23.5. However, the Aces have been the WNBA's best team by far since the All-Star break, are currently riding a 12-game win streak, and have skyrocketed up the league standings; all of which has been in large part because Wilson is back to looking like the league's best player.

Therefore, many believe WNBA MVP is currently a two-player race between Collier and Wilson. But one can't discount Thomas, who seems to be a dark-horse candidate right now.

Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Fever in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sheryl Swoopes Sides With Alyssa Thomas for 2025 WNBA MVP

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes certainly isn't discounting Thomas. In fact, she made a strong case for why she believes Thomas should win the 2025 WNBA MVP award during a September 2 episode of The Women's Hoops Show podcast.

"Phoenix is not in the playoffs without Alyssa Thomas. Not even close," Swoopes said. "A lot of people say, 'Well, MVP should be based off of team record.' People say that a lot. I don't necessarily agree with that. But if it is, well then let's look at Phoenix's record with Alyssa Thomas, and what she has been able to do for this team this season."

After giving praise to A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, Swoopes added, "If what Alyssa Thomas is doing is not MVP-caliber, then I don't know what is. Then we've got to completely change the definition of what MVP stands for: Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Performance. We're talking about [Thomas] almost averaging a triple-double."

Swoopes later added, "I could go on, and on, and on [about Thomas], but we'd be here all day. That's my spiel. I don't get a vote. If I got a vote, I would vote for Alyssa Thomas for MVP."

Thomas is probably getting overlooked for the 2025 WNBA MVP award, given that she's less of a star and more reserved than the other two candidates. However, people like Swoopes giving Thomas her flowers should help more people become aware of her case to win MVP.

Recommended Reading: