Sheryl Swoopes Shares 'Concern' for Caitlin Clark Injury Return

While the Indiana Fever face the Washington Mystics on August 15, they'll be doing so without their most talented player, as star guard Caitlin Clark is still sidelined after suffering a right groin injury against the Connecticut Sun exactly one month ago.

There's no clear timetable for Clark's return right now. While several members of the women's basketball community have noted that it appears likely Clark will return sometime in the final 10 days of August, the Fever still haven't confirmed that timeline.

Indiana has performed admirably without Clark in this recent stretch, accumulating a 6-5 record since the July 15 game against Connecticut. However, there's no question that this team's chances of making a run in the playoffs hinge on a healthy Clark being back on the court.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sheryl Swoopes Gets Honest About Fever Concern Amid Caitlin Clark Injury Return

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes is the co-host of The Women's Hoops Show. And in an August 15 episode, she spoke about her concern for Clark and the Fever.

"Here is my concern if and when Caitlin comes back... A groin injury is a serious injury. You can sit out two months, and do your rehab, and all the things, and feel really good. And then come game time, you can make the wrong cut, the wrong move, and there it goes again," Swoopes said.

"When you're in a game, you're not thinking about, 'Dang, I'm just coming back, I don't want to make the wrong cut, because I might re-aggravate it. You're just playing ball," she added. "And to me, Caitlin's strength of being able to see the floor, get the ball where it needs to be, and of course, her logo threes. With her groin injury, you lose some of that strength and that power that you have from using your legs to shoot from so far out."

Swoopes added of Clark, "She has to get back in basketball shape. Not just shape... So I don't know... The beginning of the year, I was like, 'Oh yeah, this Fever team, they will absolutely not [just] make the playoffs, but they will make a run for a championship'... I'm not so sure now."

"If I'm a Fever fan, am I concerned? Yes. I am," Swoopes concluded.

There's no question that many Fever fans are indeed concerned right now, even with Clark's return to the court perhaps coming within the next week or two.

Recommended Reading: