Sheryl Swoopes Stays Silent Amid Caitlin Clark 'Privilege' Podcast Conversation
The biggest story within the basketball world on Tuesday was Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark being named the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024.
There were numerous fascinating aspects of an incredibly well-done feature article on Clark that was written by Time's Sean Gregory and published along with the Time Athlete of the Year announcement.
One portion of it that's making waves is when Clark speaks about having privilege "as a white person".
“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," Clark is quoted saying in the article. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes — whose apparent reluctance to praise Clark or give her flowers over the past year-plus has raised eyebrows many times over — appeared in a December 10 episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast.
When asked her reaction to Clark winning Time Athlete of the Year, Swoopes said, "I don't think I'm surprised. I'm curious to know who the other candidates were. But the fact that she's the very first WNBA player to ever win Time Magazine Athlete of the Year is pretty special.
"And my question is... the criteria. Is it based off of her performance off the court... or is it more about the impact that she had on the game this season?" Swoopes continued.
She then added, "For her to be Time Magazine Athlete of the Year, I think it's really great for the league."
Then podcast host Josiah Johnson read out the exact quote about Clark's "privilege" from above. He then asked Swoopes her thoughts on Clark saying she wants to use her platform to elevate Black women in the WNBA.
She stared back at Johnson, slightly nodded her head a few times, and remained completely silent until Gilbert Arenas cut in to change the subject.
This isn't the first time Swoopes has gone silent when speaking about Clark, as she also did so while commentating on a Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces game back in August.
When the play-by-play announcer had mentioned that Napheesa Collier and Clark had won Player of the Week for the Western Conference and Eastern Conference respectively, Swoopes didn't have anything to say.
Take Swoopes' silence in both instances for what you will.