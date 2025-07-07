Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sheryl Swoopes Surmises Why DeWanna Bonner Decided to Leave Indiana Fever

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes got honest about DeWanna Bonner's decision to part ways with the Indiana Fever.
Grant Young|
Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., United States; Sheryl Swoopes hosts a WBNA All-Star brunch in honor of her former teammate, Nikki McCray Penson, at Thea in Phoenix on July 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., United States; Sheryl Swoopes hosts a WBNA All-Star brunch in honor of her former teammate, Nikki McCray Penson, at Thea in Phoenix on July 19, 2024 | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The women's basketball community is still curious about which team veteran wing DeWanna Bonner will end up with after she was released by the Indiana Fever last month. The Fever's decision to release her stemmed from her requesting a trade from the franchise because she wasn't feeling like the fit was right for her, after signing with the team in free agency this past offseason.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes spoke about this whole situation during a July 2 episode of the Levels to This podcast alongside Terrika Foster-Brasby.

"I think DeWanna Bonner came to the conclusion of 'This is just not the right fit for me' when her role changed. Because DeWanna was very open about it, right? It was one of those things where, 'You promised me X. And when I got here, you gave me Y and Z.' And that's not what I signed up for," Swoopes said.

"When you're a player, especially a player of [Bonner's] caliber... and I saw a lot of disrespect online when she announced 'I'm out', basically. DeWanna Bonner is Her. She has the accolades to prove it... so let's not get carried away with the disrespect. And it's hard to go to a player of her caliber, and say... 'Oh by the way, you're gonna come off the bench now,'" Swoopes added.

"At the end of the day, the decision she made is the decision that she feels is best for her. And all I can do is clap for her and say, 'Listen: Do what's best for you, do what's best for your kids, do what's best for your family'... I'm not mad at her. I hate the look of it."

The bottom line is that Bonner is no longer with the Fever and will likely be joining a new WNBA team relatively soon.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News