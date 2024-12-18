Skip Bayless Asserts Mystics Owner, WNBA Stars Should 'Thank God' for Caitlin Clark
It's always cool to see the sports community (which is often quite divided) come together in defense or praise of someone or something that's receiving unfair criticism.
This has been the case ever since December 13, when Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson asserted that Clark should not have been placed on the Time magazine cover alone when speaking with CNN Sports.
Johnson has been criticized for her comments by countless people within the women's basketball world. Notorious media personality Skip Bayless chimed in with his sentiment on "The Skip Bayless Show" on December 17.
"I thought what Wizards [and Mystics] owner Sheila Johnson said about Caitlin Clark came off as racist," Bayless said, per an X post. "Johnson said the entire WNBA should have been chosen as the League of the Year, and that numerous stars should have been put on the cover.
"Allow me to tell you how I interpret everything Sheila Johnson said about Caitlin Clark: The majority of WNBA players are Black, basketball belongs more to Black players, and that it's not healthy for the league to have a White player featured as Athlete of the Year on the cover of Time," Bayless continued.
"I'm pretty sure if WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had made the cover of Time, Johnson wouldn't have had any problem with that. Just not the White girl! Well, that skinny White girl was the best thing that ever happened to the WNBA. She's already the most exciting and entertaining player in the league, the one you can't take your eyes off of. The biggest reason she was chosen as Athlete of the Year by Time: Caitlin Clark lifted the WNBA into the national consciousness!
"Sheila Johnson and every WNBA star should thank God every morning and night for Caitlin Clark," Bayless concluded.
While that is an extremely strong take from Bayless, many would surely agree with his sentiment.