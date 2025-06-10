Skip Bayless Roasts Angel Reese's 'Sorry' Shooting vs Fever Without Caitlin Clark
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has not performed in the way she was hoping for to this point in the 2025 WNBA season. Through seven games, Reese is averaging 9.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. While the rebounds per game leads the league, her points per game is down 4.5 points from one season ago.
But more glaring than these stats is Reese's 30.9% field goal percentage, which is nearly 10% down from the percentage she had last year — which was already widely criticized.
These struggles prompted sports media personality Skip Bayless to put Reese on blast during a June 10 episode of The Skip Bayless Show.
"Angel Reese was getting bombarded for her sorry performance against in Chicago... to Caitlin Clark's Fever, without the injured Caitlin Clark," Bayless said. "Angel wound up with a grand total of 4 points on 2 out of 7 [shooting]... A couple times, Angel drove it and flung up just these wild shots from three or four feet that missed the rim by, I don't know, three or four feet. Just looked so ridiculously awkward, like she had never played basketball before."
After Bayless mentioned that Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffering a torn ACL during the game took the life out of Chicago's offense, he added, "Still, Angel looked pretty sorry, as she often does. Just being honest... [Reese's field goal percentage] is impossibly bad."
Bayless then spent some time praising Reese's rebounding ability before adding, "I'm not sure anybody has ever paid to see rebounding... but Angel... if you can score only four against the Fever without Caitlin, and look laughably bad doing so, you can't say you're playing as big a part in the WNBA's exploding ratings as Caitlin, as you just can't say that."
"I'm not sure any kid has ever asked a parent to be taken to a game to see Angel Reese rebound," Bayless concluded.
Harsh words from Skip.