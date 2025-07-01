Skip Bayless Calls Caitlin Clark Out Amid Slump: 'Not a Great Three-Point Shooter'

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was struggling immensely from three-point range before she suffered a groin injury that has kept her sidelined for the past two games. In her three contests before news broke of this groin ailment (which she could be returning from during the Fever's July 1 game against the Minnesota Lynx), she shot 1 of 23 from behind the arc, which is 4.35%.

Of course, even the world's best shooters are prone to occasional cold streaks. How can Clark be considered one of the world's best shooters in the first place? Sports media personality Skip Bayless doesn't seem to think so, which he conveyed during a July 1 episode of The Skip Bayless Show.

"It's definitely not inhumane to wonder about her if she goes 1 for 23, when people have said she's the Steph Curry of the WNBA. I mean, 1 for 23 is a shocking slump that at least deserves a mention, at least deserves a question asked to Caitlin," Bayless said, per his YouTube account.

"She's not a great three-point shooter. She actually was better in college shooting threes than she has been in pro basketball. I mean, last year, as a rookie, she shot 34.4%, which ranked 30th in the league. I mean, that wasn't great," he added.

Bayless has his stats correct, as Clark shot 37.7% from three across her legendary college career. Her career WNBA three-point percentage is 33.5%.

While people cited several factors for Clark's shooting percentage in her rookie 2024 season being down from her college numbers (mainly because she was coming off a full college campaign and was likely tired), those same factors don't apply in 2025.

However, it is certainly possible Clark's injuries have impacted her performance from beyond the arc.

