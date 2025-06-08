Sky Coach Addresses Angel Reese's Struggles vs Fever
The Chicago Sky were dominated by the Indiana Fever on Saturday, getting blown out by them for the second straight time this year in a game that ended up being 79-52 for the Fever.
This result was surprising to many. While it's clear that the Fever have a more talented roster on paper, the fact that Fever star guard Caitlin Clark wasn't on the court for her team convinced some that Chicago would put up a fight against Indiana, and perhaps produce a victory.
Alas, that was far from the case, as the Sky were outclassed on both ends of the floor.
Star forward Angel Reese had a tough time getting anything going during the contest, as she finished with just 4 points on 2 of 7 shooting from the field to go along with 12 rebounds. She scored 12 points on 5 of 14 shooting from the field and had 17 rebounds during Chicago's May 17 blowout loss to Indiana.
After Saturday's game, Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh was asked a question about Reese having a tough time putting offense together against Indiana.
"No, I think that we struggled as a team. I don’t think Angel struggled tonight, I think we struggled as a team," Marsh said, per a post from the Chicago Sky's X account. "It’s not about Angel being better for us, it’s us being better for Angel, and everyone else around. And so, again, it made it tough for anybody to get a rhythm tonight.
"One thing you don't have to question with Angle is her effort and her energy. And so tonight, I thought she gave us what she could, and she was effective on the glass, and gave what she could defensively as well," Marsh added.
"We've got to be better across the board, and that's kind of the bottom line," he concluded.
Props to Marsh for having his star player's back.