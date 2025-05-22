Sky Coach Notes Benefit of Hailey Van Lith's Bench Role Behind Veteran
There were several extremely compelling storylines heading into the May 17 game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. One that was somewhat swept under the rug (given everything else that has occurred during and after the contest) was it being the WNBA regular season debut of former TCU standout Hailey Van Lith, who the Sky selected with the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Many fans felt that Van Lith's skillset from college would translate well into the WNBA, which was supported when Van Lith produced solid minutes during the preseason. However, Van Lith only played 4 minutes on May 17 (which came at the end of the game), despite it being a blowout.
Sky head coach Tyler Marsh spoke with the media on May 21. And at one point, he was asked about Van Lith being veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot's backup.
"I think there's just as much value to sitting behind someone like a Courtney Vandersloot as there is being thrown into the fire in your first season as well," Marsh said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports.
"There are pluses and minuses to both, but I think for her, the opportunity to learn and to gain that experience and that knowledge from a Hall of Famer, it's something that you can't really put a price on, put into words.
"And so, to Hailey's credit, she's soaked in every amount of experience and opportunity, and knowledge from Courtney. And Courtney is being a willing participant in sharing that along with Hailey," he added.
It will be interesting to see whether Van Lith can carve more of a role out for herself as the season continues.