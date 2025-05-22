Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sky Coach Notes Benefit of Hailey Van Lith's Bench Role Behind Veteran

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh addressed Hailey Van Lith's current role off the bench behind a veteran guard.

Grant Young

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) in the second half against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) in the second half against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There were several extremely compelling storylines heading into the May 17 game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. One that was somewhat swept under the rug (given everything else that has occurred during and after the contest) was it being the WNBA regular season debut of former TCU standout Hailey Van Lith, who the Sky selected with the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Many fans felt that Van Lith's skillset from college would translate well into the WNBA, which was supported when Van Lith produced solid minutes during the preseason. However, Van Lith only played 4 minutes on May 17 (which came at the end of the game), despite it being a blowout.

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh spoke with the media on May 21. And at one point, he was asked about Van Lith being veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot's backup.

"I think there's just as much value to sitting behind someone like a Courtney Vandersloot as there is being thrown into the fire in your first season as well," Marsh said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

"There are pluses and minuses to both, but I think for her, the opportunity to learn and to gain that experience and that knowledge from a Hall of Famer, it's something that you can't really put a price on, put into words.

"And so, to Hailey's credit, she's soaked in every amount of experience and opportunity, and knowledge from Courtney. And Courtney is being a willing participant in sharing that along with Hailey," he added.

It will be interesting to see whether Van Lith can carve more of a role out for herself as the season continues.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News