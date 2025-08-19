Sky Coach's Angel Reese Update Speaks Volumes for Injury Return

Chicago Sky superstar forward Angel Reese has managed to improve upon her record-breaking rookie season during this year's campaign.

While Reese got off to an extremely slow start to the year, the 23-year-old has since rebounded (pun intended) in a big way. She is currently averaging more points per game than she did in 2024 (14.2 this year compared to 13.6 in 2024) while also being the only player in the WNBA to average double-digit rebounds so far this season. She is currently averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, while Aces star A'ja Wilson has the second-most in the WNBA, with 9.9.

Reese missed the final few weeks of her rookie 2024 season because of a hairline fracture in her wrist. And the former LSU Tigers icon has also missed time with injury this year, as she's currently dealing with a back ailment that has kept her sidelined since the Sky's July 29 game.

Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky Coach Speaks on Angel Reese Injury Status

Reese made her return to practice on August 18, ahead of Chicago's home game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. And Sky first-year head coach Tyler Marsh spoke about his star player's injury status when addressing the media on Tuesday morning.

“She looked good in practice yesterday, it continued on today. I think she came in today feeling pretty good at shootaround," Marsh said of Reese, per an X post from Chicago State of Mine Sports.

"So spirits are high. I think that we're hopeful. And we'll have a game-time decision tonight, but it’s looking pretty good right now [that she'll play]," he added.

Coach Marsh on Angel Reese’s status to play against Seattle tonight:



“She looked good in practice yesterday and she came in today feeling pretty good at shootaround . Spirits are high and they’re hopeful. It is a game-time decision for her to play tonight but it’s looking pretty… pic.twitter.com/xkFSWkArci — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) August 19, 2025

The fact that Chicago has lost six of the seven games they've had ever since Reese has been injured shows just how crucial she is to this team's success. Then again, the Sky were on a five-game losing streak before the July 29 game when Reese last played, so it's not like the club was playing at a high level the last time she was on the court.

Still, given how big a star Reese is, her potentially being back on the court is not only good news for Sky fans who are attending Tuesday's game in person, but for the entire WNBA.

Many of the game's biggest stars have missed significant time due to injury this season, which is something the league needs to figure out as it continues its ascent into the mainstream American sports sphere.

Recommended Reading: