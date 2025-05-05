Sky Coach Sends Message About Angel Reese Missing Practice for Met Gala
The start of May is always an extremely busy time for Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.
May 2 marked the first game of the Sky's 2025 WNBA preseason schedule, as they faced the Brazilian National Team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Sky won that game by a score of 89-62, and Reese finished the contest with an impressive 15 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.
Chicago's next preseason game is on May 6, which also happens to be Reese's 23rd birthday. However, before that, Reese will be attending the 2025 Met Gala, which is being held in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Reese wasn't present during Chicago's May 5 practice in order to attend the Met Gala, which is the second consecutive year she has missed a team practice in order to attend the event.
And when speaking with the media after Monday's practice, first-year Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh addressed Reese attending the Met Gala event.
"She puts in a ton of work during the season and in the offseason, extra work," Marsh said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "She communicated to her teammates that she would be [at the Met Gala], and as an organization, we're in support of everyone on and off the court. It's a great experience, a great opportunity for her, and we're in support of it."
Marsh later said, "Any time that we can showcase and highlight the personalities of the players of our league, no matter what team they're from, I think it's a good thing for the league. So we want to continue to increase the popularity on and off the court."
Props to Marsh for affording Reese this opportunity.