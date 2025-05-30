Sky Coach Sends Strong Message About Angel Reese Rebounder Only Notion
Nobody can deny that Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is a prolific rebounder. This is shown by her being the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 500-point and 500-rebound mark, her leading the league in rebounds per game last season, her 13 rebounds per game this season being over 2 per game more than any other player, and setting the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles last year.
However, some Reese detractors try to assert that rebounding is Reese's only great quality on the court. This, combined with Reese getting a lot of her own offensive boards after missed shots, is typically what people say to try and put the Sky icon's game down.
Reese finished the Sky's May 29 win over the Dallas Wings with 6 points, 9 rebounds, and an impressive 5 assists, which is tied for the most assists she has ever had in a WNBA game. And when speaking with the media after his first career win as a WNBA head coach, Tyler Marsh sent a message about the notion that Reese is only a rebounder.
"I think that's who Angel is. In the best way," Marsh said when asked about Reese making the type of plays that go beyond the stat sheet, per an X post from @SummerDC_.
"I think that's what her skillset allows her to be, that we shouldn't just look at her as a rebounder or just as a scorer. There's so many different things that she can do on a court that helps a team win. And even though shots weren't falling for her tonight, she had 5 assists, she had huge rebounds down the stretch. And that's the kind of versatility that we see in her, and she's embraced it so far," he added.
Reese will look to keep being a jack-of-all-trades for her team during the Sky's May 31 rematch against Dallas.