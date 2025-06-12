Sky GM Asserts Team Needs 'More Production' Out of Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky have struggled immensely out of the gate in the 2025 WNBA regular season. They hold a 2-6 record through eight games, which is the third-worst in the league. What's more, five of their six losses have been by double-digits, and they've been blown out badly in several other contests (including games against the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty).

While no one person is to blame for the Sky's shortcomings, nobody can deny that Angel Reese hasn't had the start she was looking for. Even after playing her best game of the season on June 10 (she scored 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting), Reese's points per game (10.1) is still down from her rookie campaign (13.6), her rebounds per game have decreased, and her 35.8% field goal percentage leaves much to be desired.

Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca spoke with Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times for a June 11 article and got blunt about what his team needs from Reese.

“That’s something that has yet to come together, but it’s a necessity for us to win,” Pagliocca said about Reese maximizing her play-making ability. “She’s had some great games, and she’s had some games like everybody else that haven’t been her best. But she’s our best chance at versatility on this roster.

"We need more production out of her, but we need her to help us in other ways, too," he added. “She’s been putting the time in. She’s been a great teammate. She knows we need to use her in a variety of ways. We’re still trying to pinpoint the most advantageous part of that.”

Reese will get another chance to produce for Chicago when they play the Atlanta Dream on June 13.

