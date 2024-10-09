Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sky GM Questioned About Angel Reese's Relationship With Team Amid Firing Her 'Hero' Coach

Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca was questioned about star player Angel Reese's relationship with the franchise after she admitted being "heartbroken" about them firing Teresa Weatherspoon

Grant Young

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Wednesday marked a major change for the Chicago Sky's WNBA franchise.

They officially broke ground on their new training facility in Bedford Park. This facility has been highly anticipated ever since the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe wrote in a July 25 article that, "The $38 million facility will... include amenities to support player endeavors off the court, including beauty stations and a content creation studio," and, "amenities such as individual lockers, strength and conditioning equipment, player lounges, recovery and film rooms and a private kitchen."

While this is extremely exciting for the franchise, not all is well in Chicago.

The Sky announced that they had fired first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon on September 27. Among the many people who criticized this decision was Sky superstar Angel Reese, who wrote on social media that she was, "I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life."

Reese later wrote, "I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life... You didn’t deserve this".

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since Weatherspoon's firing, after his franchise broke ground on their new training facility.

When Pagliocca was asked about Reese's relationship with the team, he said, “The franchise’s relationship with Angel (Reese) is in a good spot," according to CBS Chicago reporter Matt Zahn.

It's no surprise that Pagliocca would convey only positivity about Reese. But that doesn't necessarily mean that Reese would answer this question in the same way.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

