Sky Rookie Gets Honest About Playing With Angel Reese
While the Chicago Sky's 2025 WNBA Draft pick that has gotten the most attention to this point is Hailey Van Lith (who they drafted with the No. 11 overall pick), they also selected three other players: Ajša Sivka (No. 10 overall), Maddy Westbeld (No. 16 overall), and Aicha Coulibaly (No. 22 overall).
Westbeld played her college ball at Notre Dame and figures to have a decent chance of making the Sky's roster this season. She was also interviewed by Jack Maloney of CBS Sports on May 10. And at one point, she sent a strong message about what it has been like playing with Sky superstar Angel Reese.
"Angel is such a trailblazer in this game, and just for women's sports, women's leadership in general," Westbeld said.
"I'm grateful to share the floor with her, and to be able to see the impact that she's making and the love that surrounds her, which is obviously very well deserved. I'm so grateful to be able to compete with her every day because her relentless activity is something that is very unique. Just being able to up my game, up my level of activity whenever I'm competing against her in practice, or just being able to watch her, even in the game, how she communicates with her teammates.
"She's a phenomenal leader, and I think people don't really see that, but being with her every day in practice, like she's a great communicator and she's a great leader. I'm grateful to be on the same team as her," Westbeld continued.
It's cool to hear that Angel is already making a positive impact on her rookie teammates.