Hailey Van Lith’s Status Up in Air for Sky vs Fever WNBA Season Opener
There is no shortage of names on the WNBA’s injury list this year for the season openers, with one addition just being added: Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith has been listed as “questionable” due to an issue with her ankle. Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever was set to mark her official WNBA debut, and fans have been eager to see her hit the court.
A first-round pick in the 2025 draft, Van Lith arrived in Chicago with high expectations following a standout year where she helped carry the TCU Horned Frogs to their first-ever appearance in the women's NCAA Elite Eight. She’s carried over her well-known gritty play style, scoring ability, and competitive fire into the pros and has been a spark plug for Chicago coming off the bench in recent preseason games.
Van Lith’s status is a big question mark heading into the season opener, especially considering the hype surrounding the game. Not only is it a matchup between two teams who’ve added a lot of new faces to their young cores, but it also marks a sold-out game at Chicago's United Center that's expected to pull in major viewership.
Chicago could benefit from having Van Lith’s energy and shotmaking skills off the bench, especially against an Indiana team that’s likely looking to push the pace with their explosive backcourt.
While the team hasn’t confirmed if Van Lith will suit up, fans are going to be watching closely for updates on her status before the May 17 game tips off.