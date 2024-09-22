Sky Rookie Kamilla Cardoso Calls Out Fan For Angel Reese Comparison
The Chicago Sky did not have the 2024 regular season they were hoping for. They finished the year with a 13-27 record after what was a promising start to the season and struggled to put together any consistency on either end of the court.
Yet, if there is one silver lining for the Sky, it's that their two rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese each produced impressive first seasons of professional basketball.
It was cool to see the two rookie forwards playing together and building a friendship after they had been fierce rivals earlier this year while they were both playing in the SEC conference.
But the days of them jawing at each other on the court are over. In fact, Cardoso went out of her way to defend Reese during one of her recent livestreams.
On Saturday, X user @AngelAndKamilla posted a video of Cardoso addressing a comment on her livestream.
"You better than... man, why?" Cardoso said after reading the first portion of a comment that says she’s better than Reese. "Nobody is better than nobody. We all good."
The Sky have been subject to a lot of criticism from fans this year, which a few players on the Sky spoke out about after their final game of the regular season. And there may not be anybody in the WNBA who is subject to more hate than Angel Reese. This is why it's cool to see Cardoso shutting down the comparison between her and the fellow rookie.
While this season didn't work out like Chicago wanted, the future looks bright with Reese and Cardoso on the roster.