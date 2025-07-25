Sky Standout Calls Out 'Gross' Play Amid Brutal Blowout Streak

The Chicago Sky suffered a blowout 95-57 defeat to the Seattle Storm on July 24. While the team might receive something of a pass because their best player, All-Star forward Angel Reese, wasn't playing in the game because of a leg issue, they haven't fared much better when Reese is in the lineup of late.

Chicago is currently riding a four-game losing streak, which dates back to their July 14 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky lost that game 91-78. They followed that up with an 86-49 defeat to the Atlanta Dream on July 16, then lost to the Lynx again by a score of 91-68 on July 22, then this most recent blowout against Seattle.

Therefore, Chicago has lost its last four games by a combined 111 points.

Jun 22, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh on the sideline against the Atlanta Dream in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky's Rachel Banham Admits "Gross" Feeling of Recent Play

Sky veterans Rachel Banham and Elizabeth Williams spoke with the media after Thursday's loss. And when they were asked about how they had felt on the court lately, Banham got brutally honest.

"Yeah. I mean, it has felt gross," Banham said, per the Sky's YouTube account. "It's probably how you guys look at it. I mean, today, I thought we started [well], we had moments that I liked... But we're just not consistent.

"And it's just feels gross. It's just gross basketball. There's no other way to really describe it. It's just not it. And we know that," she added.

Props to Banham for being willing to get brutally honest about her team's recent form.

They'll look to right the ship against the Indiana Fever on July 27, hopefully with Angel Reese back on the court.

