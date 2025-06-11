Sky Star Defends Emotional Angel Reese Over 'Nonsense' Criticism After Liberty Loss
The Chicago Sky fell to 2-6 on the 2025 WNBA season after their 85-66 loss to the still-unbeaten New York Liberty on June 10.
Sky star Angel Reese produced one of the best performances of her season so far, as she finished the game with 17 points (on an efficient 8 of 13 from the field) and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes. Reese has been subject to a lot of criticism this season (and throughout her career), especially because of her struggles shooting the ball and finishing at the rim. Not to mention the pushback she receives about things that have nothing to do with her box scores.
This pushback came to a head during the Sky's postgame press conference on Tuesday, after Reese was asked about a flagrant foul she had on Liberty player Leonie Fiebich.
"You saw it. We ran into each other," Reese, clearly frustrated, said to a reporter when asked about the flagrant, per the Sky's X account. "You go look at it. Okay? Great."
A short while later, Reese's teammate Ariel Atkins jumped in and delivered a heartfelt message defending the 23-year-old.
"This is a 23-year-old kid. And the amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day and she still shows up. So whatever questions y'all got about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. But all the other nonsense, it's irrelevant," Atkins said.
"This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy! So whatever else y'all want to come at her for the way that she acts, she has to build the wall. She has to have a wall. Because if she doesn't, people will break her down. Not only because of how she looks, but it's the way she carries herself.
"She knows who she is! And we ain't gonna break her down for that. So whatever other questions y'all got, I'm hoping it's just about basketball. Maybe a box score question? But the kid's crown is heavy. Respect that," Atkins continued.
A clearly emotional Reese visibly appreciated Atkins having her back in this way.