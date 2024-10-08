Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sky Star Kamilla Cardoso's Path to Playing in China Has WNBA Fans Weak

Chicago Sky standout Kamilla Cardoso has fans crying of laughter with her most recent TikTok about life in China.

Grant Young

Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) celebrates with guard Lindsay Allen (15) after scoring against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) celebrates with guard Lindsay Allen (15) after scoring against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While the Chicago Sky's biggest rookie in terms of star power is unquestionably Angel Reese, Reese's big personality might be matched by her fellow rookie teammate Kamilla Cardoso.

Cardoso didn't enter the WNBA with a reputation for being funny or using her platform particularly well to connect with her fans. But some switch has flipped this season, as Cardoso is now a superstar on social media.

She excels on TikTok, where she posts hilarious videos that poke fun at her everyday life. An excellent recent example of this is a video she posted Monday that illustrates her journey to China in order to start playing in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association this offseason.

The video starts with Cardoso traveling in the airport, eating two burgers at Burger King because she's a "big back", and then entering the airplane. She took one flight, had a layover, and then took another flight to China. After roasting the food she was served on the flight, she landed in China and documented going through immigration.

She then got to her hotel in China and went out to get food, despite "everybody staring hard as h***," at her. She then found a 7/11 but didn't buy anything because "everything looked too different", and she ended up eating a bag of Doritos and drinking water for her first dinner in China.

Fans are finding the video hilarious.

"Yes two burgers, imma big back 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am WEAK!!!! LMAO," one X user wrote in response.

Another fan added, "nah bruh that's just standard brazilian humor. brazilians are the funniest ppl to be around, no cap 😭😭😂 but kamilla also has the gentlest soul even though she’s a dawg on the court, respect".

This is surely the first of many hilarious TikTok's Cardoso will produce during her time in China.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News