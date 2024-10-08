Sky Star Kamilla Cardoso's Path to Playing in China Has WNBA Fans Weak
While the Chicago Sky's biggest rookie in terms of star power is unquestionably Angel Reese, Reese's big personality might be matched by her fellow rookie teammate Kamilla Cardoso.
Cardoso didn't enter the WNBA with a reputation for being funny or using her platform particularly well to connect with her fans. But some switch has flipped this season, as Cardoso is now a superstar on social media.
She excels on TikTok, where she posts hilarious videos that poke fun at her everyday life. An excellent recent example of this is a video she posted Monday that illustrates her journey to China in order to start playing in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association this offseason.
The video starts with Cardoso traveling in the airport, eating two burgers at Burger King because she's a "big back", and then entering the airplane. She took one flight, had a layover, and then took another flight to China. After roasting the food she was served on the flight, she landed in China and documented going through immigration.
She then got to her hotel in China and went out to get food, despite "everybody staring hard as h***," at her. She then found a 7/11 but didn't buy anything because "everything looked too different", and she ended up eating a bag of Doritos and drinking water for her first dinner in China.
Fans are finding the video hilarious.
"Yes two burgers, imma big back 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am WEAK!!!! LMAO," one X user wrote in response.
Another fan added, "nah bruh that's just standard brazilian humor. brazilians are the funniest ppl to be around, no cap 😭😭😂 but kamilla also has the gentlest soul even though she’s a dawg on the court, respect".
This is surely the first of many hilarious TikTok's Cardoso will produce during her time in China.