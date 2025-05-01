Sky Star Kamilla Cardoso Singles Caitlin Clark Out in WNBA Question Game
While the rivalry between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky was once strong, it had become dormant in recent years because neither team was good at the same time for most of the past decade.
That changed in a major way after the 2024 WNBA Draft, when the Fever drafted Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick and the Sky drafted Angel Reese with the No. 7 pick. If you're reading this, you're surely already aware of the long-standing rivalry between Clark and Reese and understand that this revived the Indiana vs. Chicago WNBA rivalry.
However, Reese isn't the only Sky player who has a rich history with Clark. Kamilla Cardoso (who Chicago selected with the No. 3 pick in that 2024 draft) played for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who lost to Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Final Four and then got revenge during the 2024 NCAA championship game.
Despite their iconic battles on the court, there's clearly no bad blood between Clark and Cardoso. This was shown when Cardoso praised Clark during an April 30 video on the NBA Brasil Instagram account.
At one point in the video, Cardoso was asked (in translated English from Portuguese), "Who is the most promising player in the [WNBA] apart from you?"
"Caitlin Clark," Cardoso responded with no hesitation.
Cardoso's teammate Angel Reese got some love with the next question, as Cardoso answered with her when asked who the most famous person in her phone contacts is.
It's cool to hear Cardoso give Clark her flowers in this way. However, both will be all business when the Sky vs. Fever rivalry reignites again on May 17.