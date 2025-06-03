Sky Surpassing Fever in Recent ESPN WNBA Rankings Raises Eyebrows
Both the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky had high expectations for the 2025 WNBA season. This is not only because both franchises re-tooled their rosters during this past offseason, but also because star 2024 rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were both expected to take major leaps in their season playing pro ball.
While the season is still young, both Indiana and Chicago have not had the starts they were hoping for. Both teams have a 2-4 record, and now that Clark is sidelined for at least the next week (which includes a June 7 game against the Sky) with a left quad strain, the Fever could keep seeing themselves slip in the standings until she returns.
This is the basis of why ESPN ranked the Sky ahead of the Fever in their June 3 WNBA power rankings.
After placing the Sky at No. 8 in their rankings (their previous ranking was No.13), the article wrote, "The Sky climbed out of last place with their first two wins of the season: back-to-back victories over the Wings. Center Kamilla Cardoso had a career-high 23 points in the first matchup at home, while guard Arial Atkins led the way with 26 at Dallas.
"Those wins followed a five-point loss at Phoenix, so things might be looking up for Chicago."
The Fever came in right behind the Sky, at No. 9 (they had been at No. 6).
"It was a rough week for Indiana: The news that Caitlin Clark (quad) would miss at least two weeks was followed by losses to Washington and Connecticut, the latter of which was the Sun's only win of the season. Clark's fellow guards Sydney Colson (leg) and Sophie Cunningham (ankle) were injured against Connecticut. Neither is expected to be out long, but the Fever still signed guard Aari McDonald via hardship exception," the article wrote.
Of course, power rankings are subject to sudden change depending on a team's current form. But it's still surprising to see the Fever slotted below the Sky at this point, regardless of Clark being sidelined.