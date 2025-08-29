Skylar Diggins' Lynx Taunting Leads to Cheryl Reeve Technical

The Seattle Storm produced what has to be the biggest win of their 2025 season so far, as they defeated the league-leading Minnesota Lynx by a score of 93-79 on the Lynx's home court.

The Storm needed this win, given they were beaten by the Indiana Fever by two points earlier this week, which caused them to fall from No. 6 to No. 8 in the WNBA standings. As a result of Thursday's win, the Storm (who are now 21-19) have overtaken the Golden State Valkyries (19-18) for the No. 7 spot, while the Fever are still at No. 6 and are 20-18.

Storm veteran guard Skylar Diggins produced 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting to go along with 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 assists, while being a +16 from the floor.

However, it's something that won't show up on the box score that's stealing a lot of the attention.

Skylar Diggins Taunt Causes Cheryl Reeve Technical

At the end of the third quarter, Diggins drained a three-point basket and then immediately began celebrating in front of her bench. From there, she walked on to the other side of the court and began talking to the Lynx bench.

While it's currently unclear what Diggins said, whatever it was caused a strong response from the Lynx players and coaching staff, especially head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed off the bench and began complaining to a referee.

The @brwsports Instagram account posted a video of the entire interaction with the caption, "Skylar was talking to the Lynx bench

"👀Cheryl Reeve was assessed a tech while fighting for her team".

Skylar Diggins Ends Game With Electric Slide

And that wasn't the end of Diggins' antics. Soon after the game ended, Diggins (and her teammate Erica Wheeler) began doing the electric slide on the court. Of course, this is the iconic dance that the entire Lynx roster does whenever they win a home game.

The @UnderdogWNBA X account posted a video of this dance with the caption, "Skylar Diggins dropped 23 PTS in the win and then hit the electric slide in Minnesota."

Skylar Diggins dropped 23 PTS in the win and then hit the electric slide in Minnesota.pic.twitter.com/QrtUNdl8tJ — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 29, 2025

When Reeve was asked about her interactions with Diggins tonight when speaking with the media postgame, she said, "I just told her I appreciated her level of compete," per an X post from Circling Seattle Sports.

While Diggins got the last laugh on Thursday, there's a solid chance the Lynx and Storm could rematch in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

