Skylar Diggins Reveals Jarring Reason Phoenix Mercury 'Really Wanted' to Trade Her
Seattle Storm point guard Skylar Diggins has asserted herself as one of the WNBA's best players ever since joining the league in 2013. This is proven by her being a six-time WNBA All-Star, a four-time All-WNBA team member, and an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, which will surely be enough to make her a Hall of Famer in the future.
Diggins spent three seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury from 2020-2022. She then sat out the 2023 season after giving birth. There's no question that Diggins' tenure with the Mercury turned sour, which is shown by her alleging in 2023 that the franchise would not allow her to use its practice facility while she was on maternity leave, per an article from ESPN.
Ultimately, Diggins was traded to the Seattle Storm before the 2024 season. And during a May 23 article from Vanity Fair, Diggins revealed what prompted the Mercury to make this trade.
"Phoenix had been trying to trade me because I had a moment with the star player. Then, when they found out I was pregnant, they really wanted to trade me," Diggins is quoted as saying in the article.
She later added, "I was eight months pregnant, and they had to pay me, but they were trying to move me. There were new coaches, no one contacted me, they wouldn’t let me park in the parking lot anymore."
This is obviously a strong accusation to make, but Diggins seems certain that it's the truth.
Thankfully, the WNBA veteran now appears to be completely content with Seattle.