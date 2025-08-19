Sonia Citron Gets Honest About Team Caitlin Clark WNBA All-Star Experience

Team Caitlin Clark didn't produce a great performance during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. While the game itself wasn't competitive or exciting from either side, it was Team Napheesa Collier that ended up winning the exhibition by a score of 151-131.

Perhaps the game might have been different if Clark (or Satou Sabally) had been able to suit up for their team, as both were sidelined with injuries for the actual game, which took place on the Indiana Fever's home court. Still, it was clear that the vibes and morale were high for Team Clark leading up to and through the actual game.

As for active players during the game, Team Clark included Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Jackie Young, Kayla Thornton, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Sykes. Therefore, this marked the first All-Star experience for both Iriafen and Citron, who are each rookies this season.

Sonia Citron Speaks About 2025 WNBA All-Star Experience

Surely Citron and Iriafen didn't know what to expect heading into All-Star weekend. And one would imagine this would be an intimidating experience, given that just about everybody else on their team was probably familiar with one another beforehand, simply due to them being WNBA veterans.

But Citron clearly had a great experience as well, which she shared when speaking with Wes Hall during a recent sit-down interview that was broadcast on the Monumental Sports Network.

"Being in the locker room with somebody like A'ja Wilson, [Sabrina Ionescu], Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell. Just everybody on our team, it was like, 'Whoa, this is kinda cool.' And it's just no stakes, so we're just talking. It's chill, it's nice," Citron said, per an X post from @SoniaCitronGOAT.

"I only see one side of [my All-Star teammates], and it's usually on the court, when it's competitive and stakes are high. So just seeing them in another light, where it's just very chill, you get to know them as people. I thought that was really cool," she added.

Citron seems destined for plenty more All-Star games in her WNBA career, given how the 2025 season has gone for her. Eventually, this somewhat starstruck feeling she's alluding to will certainly fade, and she'll get used to the world's best women's basketball players being her peers.

In the meantime, Citron's focus is trying to help her Mystics squad make it to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.

