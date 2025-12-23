Sophie Cunningham Addresses OnlyFans Question With a Smile

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has done several pieces of content with former Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley earlier this month. Perhaps the most notable was when she was a guest on a December 1 episode of Pressley's Halftime Circusshow, which is broadcast on X during halftime of ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Some comments that Cunningham made about WNBA pay raised eyebrows among the women's basketball community, particularly when internet personality Glenny Balls (who acts as Pressley's assistant within his content) was asked by Pressley, "Do you think men and women should be paid equally?"

Glenny paused for a few seconds, at which point a behavior analyst on set asserted that he showed a stress response to being asked this. This prompted Cunningham, who was sitting next to Glenny and was dressed as an elephant, to look at Glenny and say, "Why was that stressful?"

"The answer is yes," Glenny then responded.

"I would say no," Cunningham added with a straight face, showing that she disagreed that men and women should be paid equally. Glenny then responded by saying, "But I don't think we're talking about fully basketball. Like, just life in general."

"I know. I agree," Cunningham said.

Sophie Cunningham Gets Asked OnlyFans Question

Caleb Pressley is not afraid to blur boundaries with his comedic content, especially when interviewing. And Cunningham always seems to be a good sport who is up for sharing some laughs.

On December 21, the Sundae Conversation YouTube video between Pressley and Cunningham was released. And one particular question from Pressley (plus Cunningham's ensung reaction) has gone viral.

At one point in their discussion, Pressley asked, "You have so many people who support you and come to your games. Do you think you even need the leagues, or could you just make money on only fans?"

This was a way for Pressley to bring up OnlyFans, which is a platform where creators share exclusive content to their paying fans. While there are many uses for OnlyFans, it's most closely associated with women earning money through their adult content.

"No, I think you do need the league. Because that's the platform to have all these fans," Cunningham responded with a smile.

"Only fans can be a platform in themselves," Pressley responded. Cunningham (who clearly understood the joke and was still smiling) then added, "Maybe Plan B can support that platform."

Caleb Pressley really asked Sophie Cunningham if she would consider OnlyFans if the WNBA doesn’t work out since she’s a free agent 💀 pic.twitter.com/AJ1VjUJXXM — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 22, 2025

This response from Cunningham stemmed from Pressley (intentionally) mistaking the new Project B women's basketball league that Cunningham is playing in next year for Plan B, which is a medication that people have the option to take to prevent pregnancy.

Props to Cunningham for being willing to roll with Pressley's quips.

