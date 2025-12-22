Sophie Cunningham Delivers Blunt 5-Word Take on WNBA Pay

Many WNBA players have been outspoken about their frustration with the league office in recent months, especially regarding the ongoing negotiations for the league's next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is no exception to this, as she put WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the rest of the league office on blast by saying, "I'm just tired of our league... Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable... I think there are a lot of people in position of power in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s*** about basketball," during her October 2 exit interview after the Fever's season ended,

"Not really a fan of leadership in the W. I feel like they are failing us, definitely failing us as players. Everything Napheesa said, we back her," Cunningham added, referencing Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's scathing criticism of Engelbert during her own exit interview a few days prior.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest source of frustration among players is how much they're able to get paid in terms of their WNBA salaries. This is going to be addressed in the next CBA, as being paid a more reasonable rate is one of the players' top priorities in these negotiations, and something Engelbert and the league office have already agreed upon. Now the question is just how much more players will be paid once the CBA is ratified.

Sophie Cunningham Doesn't Mince Words on Current WNBA Pay

In the meantime, the narrative that WNBA players don't get paid nearly enough remains a hot topic in the sports media world. And it's one that Cunningham was to address during her Sundae Conversation interview with former Barstool Sports media personality Caleb Pressley that aired on December 21.

"Barely. But we're still surviving," Cunningham said when Pressley jokingly asked whether WNBA players get paid.

The good news for Cunningham is that she has managed to capitalize on her stardom skyrocketing because of her proximity to her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark in 2025. This has resulted in Cunningham doing several brand deals and other partnerships that she perhaps might not have been approached with otherwise, allowing her other means of making money aside from playing in the WNBA.

Not to mention that Cunningham will be playing in Project B during its inaugural 2026 season next year, where she's likely to be paid in the millions for just a few months of basketball.

So Cunningham isn't just surviving, but thriving, despite her paltry current WNBA pay.

Recommended Reading: